Additional Metro, bus services for book fair

The Kolkata Metro Railway and the private bus operators have decided to run additional services during the upcoming 47 edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, which is slated to be held between 18- 31 January. The city Metro has announced plans to run additional services in the Green Line during the book fair period. The carrier is to run 120 services instead of 106 in the operational stretch of the East-West Metro Corridor. During the book fair period, Metro services on this line would be operated from 6.55am to 10pm.

Even the frequency is to be increased and services are to be run at an interval of 12 minutes between 2.55pm to 9.19pm instead of 4.55pm to 8pm during the fair days in the Green Line. For bibliophiles planning to visit the book fair ground on Sundays, the Metro authorities have decided to run 80 services on the Green Line on 21 and 28 January.

Metro services on this line are to be operated from 12.55pm to 8pm on both the Sundays. Like Kolkata Metro Railway, the private bus and minibus operators in the city have also announced running of additional services to cater to the huge rush of bibliophiles.

According to the general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samiti, Rahul Chatterjee, an adequate number of private buses would ply from different points to the book fair venue till late evening hours. Also, unlike the other Sundays, when only about 50 percent vehicles are rolled out, a full fleet excluding those requiring urgent maintenance would be trundled.