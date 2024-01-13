Abhishek visits Swamiji’s house

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the TMC Women Wing organised a rally to uphold his teachings on religious harmony and self realisation. The event was led by president @Chandrimaaitc and chairperson @MalaRoyAITC & aimed to celebrate Swamiji and his enduring wisdom. The ruling party too on its social media post wrote: “In Bengal, the birthplace of legends who scripted history, Swami Vivekananda remains an enigma. Each day, every moment, we continue to comprehend Swamiji’s profound influence on the life of our nation in new ways.

On the hallowed occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day, our Nat’l GS Shri @abhishekaitc, visited Swamiji’s birthplace to pay a heartfelt tribute to the great man. Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who visited Vivekananda’s house in north Kolkata, wrote on X: “On Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, I pay homage to the great icon. His timeless msg of brotherhood & unity resonates with profound relevance, especially in difficult times.

May Swamiji’s enduring vision inspire the youth to forge ahead, realising his dream for the nation.” Later, he addressed the media waiting to hear from him. Abhishek said, “WE hope we can inspire the society to work on his ideals. I will not speak anything political here. I have been coming here before too and I will address your queries from another platform. If anyone comments during their visit here, it reveals their mindset, intellect and their upbringing.”

