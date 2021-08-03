Will rest only after TMC forms govt in Tripura, says Abhishek

Trinamul Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today lashed out at the BJP-led Biplab Deb’s Tripura government, saying, “I’m challenging Biplab Deb that in 2023, people of Tripura will replace this fascist autocrat government and elect Trinamul Congress’ government with a human face.”

“We will only rest by setting up a Trinamul government in Tripura,” Abhishek said. After he reached Agartala his car was attacked allegedly by BJP cadres with sticks, bamboos and iron rods while he was on his way to Tripureshwari temple.

Banerjee asked, “Why during my first-day visit Mr Deb is so unnerved that he organised road blockades every 100m when central BJP leaders say that TMC has no existence?”

He said once Deb said, “His party cadres attacked my car multiple times with iron rods, bamboo polls and sticks and shouted ‘go back’ slogans as Tripura police stood as a mere onlooker. Three of my security are grievously injured. But the Tripura chief minister could not prevent me from going to Tripureshwari temple, holding my party’s organisational meet and later holding Press Conference.”

Banerjee said that he will visit Tripura within 15 days and declare the party’s state president, general secretary and other officers-bearers. “By the end of this year Trinamul Congress will set up its units in each block,” he said.

He challenged Deb, “I challenge him to prevent me from coming to Tripura. Will Mr Deb answer why an MP’s car was attacked? If my car was attacked what about the people of Tripura?”

He demanded Deb should step down as home minister following an attack on MP’s car. He said after 34 years of misrule of the Left Front when Mamata Banerjee came to power on 13 May, she never allowed anyone to disfigure

or dismantle the statues of Karl Marx or Lenin as Deb did after coming in 2018 and unleashed a reign of terror on those who dared to protest.

Terming Deb as a “remote control” chief minister, he said in Tripura even a double engine government is a total failure in respect of development and providing people with social security schemes. He said if the TMC government

comes to power in Tripura in 2023, like Bengal, development measures and social schemes like Kanyashree, Yubashree, Sabuj Sathi, Swastha Sathi will be introduced through Duare Sarkar.

BJP women’s wing president and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul today said that the TMC is not doing politics with reality as the party got only 0.3 per cent votes in Tripura in the last Assembly election. “The ground reality is different in Tripura. TMC’s candidate Madhu Sudan Tripura got 435 votes, which is the highest vote among the other TMC candidates. The TMC had

fielded 16 candidates out of 60 seats. The TMC got only 6,989 votes,” she said.

BJP leader Jayprakash Majumder said that the TMC destroyed the democracy in West Bengal and now is trying to create the same turmoil in Tripura but the people will give a reply. “Even the party already poached a Congress leader as it did the same in West Bengal to split other parties. So CPI-M and Congress supporters are organising demonstrations and showing black flags to oust TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee,” said Majumder.