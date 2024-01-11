Abhishek moves SC for court restraint

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee today moved the Supreme Court seeking restraint on adverse remarks and observations regarding him allegedly by both Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court.

Mr Banerjee in his petition the top court said that the apex court should issue a ruling asking both Justice Gangopadhyay and Justice Sinha to refrain from making any comments that could influence the probe being conducted by both ED and CBI respectively.

The petition also sought the Supreme Court ruling on the setting up of a separate Bench that would not have any bearing on the delivery of justice due to alleged adverse comments being made by the two judges.

