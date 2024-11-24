Abhishek congratulates bypoll winners

After the clean sweep of Trinamul Congress in the bypolls in Bengal, an elated Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party’s national general secretary took to social media and wrote on X-handle about the victory.

He wrote: “Congratulations to all six @AITCofficial candidates for their decisive victories in the WB by-elections, defying the narratives created by the ZAMINDARS, the media and a section of the Kol HC to defame Bengal for their own vested interests. A special thanks to the people of Madarihat for giving us the opportunity to serve you for the first time. I bow before the people of West Bengal for democratically dismantling the Bangla Birodhis, their fake narratives and reaffirming their trust in us.

My heartfelt gratitude to every TMC grassroots worker, district, block, and anchal leader for their hard work, dedication and tireless efforts in serving the people and upholding Bengal’s dignity and pride!

Joy Bangla!”

It has been learnt that Abhishek Banerjee has already submitted a draft report on the organisational reshuffle to the chief minister, where he stressed a “performance-based reshuffle”. The crucial national working committee meeting of Trinamul Congress is scheduled on Monday. It is believed that the draft may be also discussed at the meet.

The national general secretary also extended his appreciation for the party workers and supporters in Meghalaya.

He wrote: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sadhiarani M Sangma and the entire @AITC4Meghalaya unit under the resolute leadership of @mukulsangma and @AITCCharles for their tireless efforts and for putting up such a formidable fight despite all odds.

I salute all the foot soldiers of our Meghalaya unit and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to restoring Meghalaya’s lost glory. A special thanks to the people of Gambegre for their love and support. I assure you that @AITC4Meghalaya will leave no stone unturned in serving the people of this beautiful state.