AAP in Bengal buoyed with national party tag

The Election Commission (EC) recognised Aam Aadmi Party as a national party on Monday, which has acted as a major boost to its workers working in Bengal. Though the party has not yet announced its plans to take part in the election process here, the workers are silently working at the grassroots, said the party seniors.

With the party not yet making its plans clear about its participation in the rural body polls in May, the members celebrated the EC announcement with an ‘abhinandan yatra’ from Wellington Park on Wednesday. AAP West Bengal spokesperson Arnab Moitra said that the party’s aim is to make India No.1 nation in the world and health and education are major focus areas for them. “We want to make the government’s developmental schemes better just like we have done in Delhi and Punjab.

We are strengthening our base in Bengal by reaching out to the villages and booths,” said Moitra. About any tie-up or alliance in 2024 for LS polls with the ruling Trinamul Congress, the party state spokesperson said, “We are trying to form an alliance with the people of India and not with any political party.”