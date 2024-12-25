50 tonnes of illegal coal seized

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate seized two illegal coal loaded trucks in Chowringhee police outpost area on national highway-19 at Jharkhand – Bengal border and seized about 50 tonnes of coal. One of the arrested truck drivers is from Bihar, while the other is from Asansol North police station area.

Nabanna directive on Banglar Bari: The state panchayat department in a directive today has asked the district officials to get disbursal of money under the state government’s Banglar Bari project done by 26 December and entrusted the block officials with the task of monitoring the building houses. An official of the panchayat department claimed that till date, money under the said scheme has already reached an estimated 8.22 lakh people out of 28 lakh enlisted beneficiaries.

Festive cheer: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced its CSR initiative, Santa’s Cause. The initiative exemplifies the spirit of giving by delivering gifts and basic needs to underprivileged children, elderly residents, and less fortunate communities. This year’s Santa Cause initiative benefited 2,700 children from St. Xavier’s School (Paikhali Primary School), Ramrick Institute, St. James School, Tata Medical Centre and others.

