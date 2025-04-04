ED raids across Jharkhand in Ayushman Bharat fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 21 locations in Jharkhand in connection with money laundering in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Sources in the agency confirmed that searches are being carried out at the premises of Om Prakash, former personal secretary to ex-health minister Banna Gupta, as well as third-party assessment (TPA) agencies and several others.

The operation began on Friday morning targeting multiple sites in Ranchi, including Ashok Nagar, PP Compound, Edalhatu, Bariatu, Lalpur, and Chiroundi. Apart from 17 locations in Jharkhand, two places in West Bengal and one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also under investigation.

The probe was initiated following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which was presented in Parliament and highlighted irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The CAG report exposed several discrepancies, including cases where a large number of individuals were registered as beneficiaries. In response, the ED sought information from the Jharkhand Health Department and the Jharkhand State Health Society regarding actions taken against those involved.

The Health Department provided details of the FIRs filed against certain hospitals accused of irregularities, based on which the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and began its investigation.

The ED’s searches focussed on individuals and organizations suspected of financial misconduct related to the scheme. Among those under scrutiny is the former private secretary Banna Gupta, who is suspected of playing a key role in the scam. Others being investigated include Vaibhav Rai, a senior consultant with Jharkhand State Aarogya Society (JSAS), and Abhishek Srivastava, former Additional Executive Director of JSAS.

They are accused of facilitating fraudulent claims, misusing their positions, and enabling illegal financial transactions. Additionally, employees of various TPA agencies and officials from the National Insurance Company are being investigated for their alleged involvement.

During the searches, the ED reportedly seized important documents and electronic evidence. Investigators believe that a network of individuals orchestrated the fraud by fabricating documents, processing fake claims, and colluding with insurance company employees to siphon off funds meant for healthcare services. Niruj Consultant LLP, a firm allegedly involved in fraudulent empanelments, is also under investigation.

This is the first major ED raid in Jharkhand in 2025, signaling the agency’s focus on investigating large-scale financial fraud. The probe is expected to expand as officials analyze the collected evidence and trace the flow of funds. The ED’s action follows multiple FIRs filed by the Jharkhand Police, which had initially uncovered irregularities in fund allocation and usage in the scheme.

According to law enforcement sources, several hospitals and individuals benefited from forged documents and colluded to divert government funds meant for public healthcare.

As the investigation progresses, the role of various officials and private entities in the scam will come under further scrutiny. Authorities are expected to summon key suspects for questioning and may make additional arrests based on the gathered evidence. The ED’s crackdown on financial irregularities in Jharkhand underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the government’s intent to ensure accountability in public welfare schemes.