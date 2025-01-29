5 arrested youth from Sealdah highly qualified: Police

Five miscreants arrested from Sealdah on Monday by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police are from Uttar Pradesh with degrees like BTech, MTech, MCom and BSc. They possessed illegal firearms with one of them allegedly carrying an Italy-made gun with magazines without any valid papers. Their complicity in committing crimes is being investigated, said joint commissioner of police (crime).

Mr Kumar at Lalbazar said that the miscreants, have been identified as Rukesh Sahani, Shivshankar Yadav, Debank Gupta, Aditya Mouraya and Rahul Yadav are in the age group of 20-30 years. Rukesh Sahani is the likely kingpin.

“They had been arrested following a specific tip by the Mumbai Police, who came to the city on another assignment,” Mr Kumar said.

“A semi-automatic 7 mm pistol along with two firearms and 15 rounds were recovered from them during the raid conducted last night,” said Mr Kumar.

An investigation had been launched to find out from them their purpose of visit in the city, said Manoj Verma, commissioner of police.

The police commissioner also said the officers from the city police were in touch with the UP police to gather more information on the five miscreants.