4 Bhangar police stations to come under Kolkata Police tomorrow

In a significant move, four police stations in Bhangar are set to form ally come under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate these police stations virtually on Tuesday. Preparations are underway in Kashipur, Polerhat, and Chandaneswar in this regard. The decision to integrate Bhangar into the Kolkata Police framework was announced by the Chief Minister in July.

She had instructed Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to establish a separate division for Bhangar under the Kolkata Police. The official inauguration of the four police stations – Bhangar, Kashipur, Polerhat, and Chandaneswar – will take place on Tuesday. Notably, Polerhat and Chandaneswar police stations are new establishments.

On Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner Saikat Ghosh, specially appointed for the Bhangar region, oversaw the delivery of police equipment, including batons, walkietalkies, and helmets in these four stations. The police force is expected to enter the stations on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kolkata Police Commissioner visited these four stations and inspected their readiness. The decision to bring Bhangar under the Kolkata Police was prompted by ongoing tensions and clashes, especially after the announcement of the Panchayat election results. The region witnessed frequent conflicts between Trinamul and BJP supporters, leading to unfortunate casualties in political violence. MLA Naushad Siddiqui had faced difficulty entering his constituency during that time.

Following the post-election unrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative to bring Bhangar under the administration of Kolkata Police to ensure law and order. The move aims at curbing political violence and ensuring the safety of residents. Meanwhile, political debates persist over the issue as former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam alleged a conspiracy against his son Hakimul Islam. He claimed that the ISF party has orchestrated a conspiracy to harm Hakimul. It is noteworthy that Hakimul, despite facing security threats, has been actively engaging in political activities.

This underscores the challenges of maintaining security amid the political tension in Bhangar. The situation prompted Arabul Islam to write to the Chief Minister, highlighting the need for enhanced security. As Bhangar prepares to come under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police, the region remains a focal point for political discussions. The coming days will reveal the effectiveness of security measures and the extent to which Kolkata Police can address the challenges posed by the volatile political landscape in the area.