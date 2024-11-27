Logo

# Bengal

3 of a family die in road mishap

Three members of a family were crushed to death late this afternoon after a speeding lorry from the opposite end lost control and smashed the motorcycle of the deceased near a canal bridge at a village crossing in Bankura.

SNS | Kolkata | November 27, 2024 9:17 am

(Representational Image)

Three members of a family were crushed to death late this afternoon after a speeding lorry from the opposite end lost control and smashed the motorcycle of the deceased near a canal bridge at a village crossing in Bankura. All three persons on the motorcycle, Srimanta Murmu (29), wife Saraswati (24) and daughter Alka (4) of Aradanga village in Onda PS area died on the spot. Srimanta was on his way back home with his family from his in-law’s place at Shyampur village in neighbouring Taldangra PS area on his motorcycle.

Around 4 pm, the bike reached near Rukni canal bridge where Srimanta paused as a loaded lorry was approaching the bridge from the Sabrakone end. Before anyone could estimate, the lorry hit the motorcycle. The lorry managed to escape initially but was detained by the police soon after.

