2 patients commit suicide at different hospitals

Two patients committed suicide in two hospitals in East Burdwan today.

Nayan Bag (44), a resident of Goghat, Hooghly, referred to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for recurring pain in gallbladder, was found hanging near the morgue of the hospital in the small hours today.

Bag, according to his wife Mithu, was operated for gallbladder one-and-a-half years ago. Recently, he again complained of severe pain at the same organ and was taken to the Kotulpur block hospital in Bankura yesterday morning. The hospital referred him to the BMCH. After examination, the hospital decided for a further surgery on Wednesday and the patient was shifted to the Emergency Ward. As Mithu said, “At 2 am, my husband further complained of unbearable pain and I asked for physicians but none was there to attend.”

When Mithu went to inquire- why none was coming to attend, Nayan meanwhile escaped the scene and got down to the ground floor by elevator. At 3 am, he was found hanging from a tree beside the morgue with the help of his gamchha. Mithu alleged, “Had there been a physician to attend my husband, he’d have never died like this.” She’s lodged a complaint of negligence against the physicians and the night guards of the hospital. Dr Tapas Ghosh, medical superintendent, BMCH said, “We’ve constituted a three-member inquiry committee to conduct a probe into the charges.”

Another patient Sanjib Pal also was found hanging at the Mongalkote Block Hospital in Katwa on last Sunday. He committed suicide inside the hospital’s bathroom with the help of a gamchha. A probe has been ordered.