17 fishermen saved from drowning as trawler capsizes

The South 24-Parganas district administration reported today that 17 fishermen were rescued after their fishing trawler capsized in deep sea, 40 kilometres away from Bagherchar in the Sunderbans. District administrative sources stated that the fishermen were taken to the hospital for primary treatment. The trawler met with an accident in deep sea while returning after catching Hilsa on Friday evening.

Some other trawlers were also returning from the sea with a catch of Hilsa. However, the fishing trawler named FB Anik met with an accident 40 km away from Bagherchar in the Sundarbans. The trawler sank, but 17 fishermen managed to escape. It is learned that the trawler had ventured into the sea to catch Hilsa from Akshayanagar in Kakdwip, South 24- Parganas. The trawler was carrying 17 fishermen.

As the trawler encountered rough waves in the deep sea, its bottom started to leak water, causing panic among the fishermen. Once the trawler sank, the fishermen made efforts to swim for their survival. A nearby fishing trawler, FB Aparajita, came to their rescue and saved all the fishermen.

Advertisement

The rescue trawler brought the fishermen to Kakdwip Ghat, and all of them are reported to be safe, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, five boats of fishermen have been engaged in efforts to rescue the sunken trawler. Salvage operations are currently underway, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation while taking all necessary measures.