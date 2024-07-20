Suvendu faces flak within BJP over minority cell remarks

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is being criticised for his disagreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

His statement that the party’s minority cell should be abolished has added fuel to fire. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, has already said that the party does not endorse the Leader of Opposition’s statement. This controversy has also reached national politics. Now, the all-India president of the minority cell, Jamal Siddiqui, has strongly opposed Suvendu’s statement. Siddiqui said, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is the soul of the Bharatiya Janata Party. But what use is the body if the soul is removed? The minority cell is working and it will continue to work.”

According to sources, Siddiqui called the state president of the minority cell, Charles Nandi immediately after Suvendu’s statement on Wednesday. Charles Nandi said on the matter, “The party’s position has been stated by the state president. There is nothing new to add.”

Meanwhile, the former state vice-president of the BJP’s minority cell, Shamsur Rahman has strongly opposed Suvendu’s statement about abolishing the minority cell and not supporting the minorities. He has lodged a complaint against Suvendu by writing to the party’s national president JP Nadda.

While Suvendu is under considerable pressure within the party, Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh also commented on the issue. “Now, other BJP leaders are putting the entire blame on Suvendu. They are trying to appear virtuous. Why put the entire blame on Suvendu? We oppose Suvendu because he betrayed Trinamul. But compared to other BJP leaders, he is much more active.”

Infighting within the Bengal BJP has reached a peak. Following the party’s recent failure in the four Assembly by-elections, rebellion and frustration have surged within the ranks. Multiple BJP leaders are openly criticizing the weak organization and the competence of the top leadership. Former MP Arjun Singh and MP Saumitra Khan have openly targeted state leaders, demanding organizational changes. Now, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has warned Adhikari’s close ally, former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. On Wednesday, a meeting of the BJP state working committee was held at the Science City Auditorium. In the meeting, Arjun Singh openly targeted the organizational weakness of the party, stating, “Elections have to be conducted in Bengal. To conduct elections, a strong organization is needed. Discussions in closed rooms will not suffice; it must be implemented on the ground.” The former MP also remarked that the organization at the grassroots level has negligible presence.

Reacting to Arjun’s comments, Mr Majumdar said on Thursday, “Such things should be said within the party, not in front of the media. If the organization is weak somewhere, everyone, from top to the bottom must take the responsibility. If anyone has something to say, they should convey it to the party’s national president, Naddaji, or the general secretary of the organization Santoshji. Bengal’s in-charge leaders Sunil Bansal, Mangal Pandey, and Amit Malviya are there, tell them.”

Arjun Singh had also commented on the lack of dedication among BJP leaders and workers. In response, Sukanta said, “All my officials and workers are dedicated to the party. Everyone is fighting and working hard.”