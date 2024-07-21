TMC may outline its strategy for national stage at 21 July rally

Trinamul Congress, a major partner of the national opposition alliance INDIA bloc, may outline its political strategy for the national stage during its Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade on Sunday on how to intensify movements against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The ruling party in Bengal, bagging a lion’s share of 29 LS seats out of 42 in the state, is now rejuvenated and all set to establish itself a crucial partner in the INDIA bloc. The BJP managed to win only 12 LS seats, losing six constituencies in the state as compared with general elections in 2019 when it had a phenomenal performance with 18 seats.

According to Trinamul Congress sources, the party leadership, led by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, aims to strengthen the unity in the national opposition block.

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, who has returned after his eye treatment in the US, will also attend the annual mega show of the party this time.

Earlier, Miss Banerjee had announced that her party would dedicate its thumping victory in the LS polls and by-elections in six Assembly seats, Baranagar, Bhagbangola in Murshidabad, Raiganj in North Dinajpur, Ranaghat Dakshin in Nadia, Bagdah in North 24-Parganas and Maniktala in Kolkata to the people on Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July.

” Tomorrow marks another 21st July! This day holds deep significance in Bengal’s history. On this day in 1993, the repressive CPI(M) regime brutally took the lives of 13 of our comrades. It remains a poignant milestone for us, celebrated annually as part of Bengal’s public ethos. We honor these martyrs with love and respect, along with all who sacrificed their lives for our nation and humanity,” the Trinamul Congress chairperson posted on X.

“We also observe this day as ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas,’ dedicating our democratic victories to the people of West Bengal. I invite all Bengalis to join us at Esplanade tomorrow for this Martyrs’ Day-cum-‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’ event. Your participation will enrich our collective homage to the martyrs,” she added.

Several BJP leaders, including two MPs, are likely to join Trinamul Congress during the rally.

Sovan Chatterjee, former Trinamul Congress MLA and Kolkata mayor, along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay may also join the ruling party in the state on Sunday.

Both of them had joined BJP more than five years ago and left the saffron camp in 2021 over some differences with the party leadership and had been keeping contact with Miss Banerjee for the past couple of years.

Political observers feel that Trinamul Congress’ winning streak is on since its decisive results in rural polls in 2023, continuing till the LS polls under Miss Banerjee’ leadership.

She might attack the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly using central investigating agencies against opposition leaders in non-BJP-ruled states. She might also raise her voice against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for not releasing central funds under different national schemes to West Bengal.

A Trinamul Congress insider said, the party leadership may also give strong messages to streamline its workers and local leaders on several burning issues like incidents of alleged atrocities on women in the state.

The TMC observes Martyrs’ Day annually on 21 July to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing during a Youth Congress rally against the Left Front government in 1993, when Miss Banerjee was the state’s Youth Congress president.