GOT7 announces smashing return after a three-year hiatus

GOT7 is finally going to make its highly-awaited comeback in 2025. While rumours have been swirling for a while, the members have been subtly suggesting otherwise. However, now, they have officially announced their return. Following their exit from JYP Entertainment, the members dropped an EP have been enthralling their fandom with solo stints. Now, fans can expect to start the countdown to their comeback soon.

Announcing their comeback with a witty post, BamBam took to X. On December 7, BamBam posted a billboard meme which read “GOT7 is coming back on January 20th and everyone needs to know so I bought this billboard.” He penned the caption, “Oh god, finally I can say this out loud. Is been a month!! You know how hard to hold this..?”

oh god finally i can say this out loud

is been a month!!

you know how hard to hold this..?#GOT7 pic.twitter.com/lDN0WmgAXA Advertisement — BamBam (@BamBam1A) December 7, 2024



Moreover, Jay B, the leader of the group also announced GOT7’s comeback in a video. He confirmed the news at his concert #TapeRELOAD. As per reports, the schedules of the group members will be finalised this month. Official activities, including the distribution of teasers and other promotional collaterals, are likely to go live soon.

Since the announcement, the GOT7 fandom has been in a frenzy and has taken to social media to express their excitement. A user on X wrote, “Got7 back in one month! Ahgase are we ready?” Another user wrote, “HOLY S**T HOLY S**EEIIIIT HOLY S**T HOLY S**IIIIITTTT IM SCREAMING I HAVE NO ONE TO TALK TO ABOUT THIS.” Several other Ahgase (GOT7 fandom) echoed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, on May 23, 2022, GOT7 dropped a self-titled EP featuring the track NANAN.’ The extended play released under Warner Music Korea. This marked their first release as a septet since their exit from JYP Entertainment. Following the end of their exclusive contracts in January 2021, the agency confirmed that all the members had left the label.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin on treating bandmates with respect: ‘We are not friends, but partners’

Individually, Jay B released his first solo album. Jinyoung attended the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards as a presenter while Yugyeom released his first solo album. On the other hand, BamBam is basking in the success of his third mini-album. He also appeared on several variety shows. Moreover, Youngjae completed his Asia tour and Japan fan meeting.