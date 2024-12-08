BTS’ Jin on treating bandmates with respect: ‘We are not friends, but partners’

BTS’ Jin, the oldest member of the band recently appeared on Since Those Days with Japanese personality Masaki Aiba. On the show, the K-pop idol spoke about his latest solo album ‘Happy’ and bonding with his fellow bandmates. BTS’ Jin is the oldest member of the septet which also comprises Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop idol became the first band member to complete his military service. Subsequently, he dropped his debut solo album ‘Happy’ on November 15, becoming the last BTS member to go solo.

During the conversation, Jin talked about treating his members with respect and maintaining professionalism. He said, “I think to be respectful, we need to recognize that we’re not friends, we’re partners who work together. Among friends, when you get mad at each other, sometimes you won’t help each other because you are mad. But here it’s that kind of concept. Basically, we’re working together. So, I think the most important thing is to have an attitude that even if there’s a situation where our feelings get hurt, we still have to work together professionally.”

Moreover, the K-pop sensation also delved into his latest solo stint. “I just want to be happy. But for me personally, finding happiness isn’t easy. When I make someone else happy or bring a smile to their face, I naturally feel joy and happiness as well. So ultimately, my goal is to make my fans happy and bring them joy because that’s how I’ll find my own happiness. That’s my dream—to create happiness for my fans, which will in turn, make me happy.”

Jins’ debut solo album ‘Happy’ debuted at No. 4 on the Top 200 chart. His entry made the group the first to have all its members make a solo entry on the Top 10 list. Previously, BTS, as a group made it to the Top 10 list with seven of their albums. Notably, six albums even debuted on the chart at No. 1.

Following his discharge from the military, BTS’ Jin made sure to keep the ARMYs on their feet. The K-pop idol appeared in several variety shows and dropped his first solo album. Moreover, Jin recently made his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon. He previously appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates.