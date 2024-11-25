Novembre Numérique 2024: Alliance Française brings digital art festival to India

The 2024 edition of Novembre Numérique, an international festival celebrating digital art and technology, has arrived in India. Running until November 30, the festival offers an exciting platform for exploring how digital innovation is reshaping creativity and storytelling.

From virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to interactive music and video games, the event highlights the profound impact of technology on art and culture.

Since its inception in 2017, Novembre Numérique has been organized annually by the French Institute in India and the Alliance Française Network.

This year, the festival is being held in 15 cities across the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhopal, and Bengaluru. With a wide-ranging lineup of activities, it promises to captivate audiences with its blend of cutting-edge technology and artistic brilliance.

Bridging cultures through technology

The festival offers a unique glimpse into the richness of digital creativity, inviting visitors to reflect on the role of technology in our societies.

Highlights include VR experiences that reimagine Monet’s water lily garden and Notre-Dame Cathedral’s medieval architecture, as well as an immersive exploration of Francophone territories.

Gregor Trumel, Cultural Counsellor and Director of the French Institute in India, emphasized the festival’s mission. “This event showcases the diversity of French digital innovation, from virtual and augmented reality to video games and digital art. It not only introduces new technologies to audiences but also fosters Indo-French collaborations in the digital space,” he said.

An AR adventure: Looki Look

A centerpiece of this year’s festival is Looki Look, an augmented reality exhibition by French artist Aurélien Jeanney. Displayed at all 15 Alliance Française branches in India, the exhibition uses the Maison Tangible app to transform colorful illustrations into animated, interactive stories.

Visitors can simply scan the artworks with their devices to watch scenes come alive, ranging from vibrant Indian flower markets to serene temple landscapes.

Jeanney, who will also lead workshops in various cities, expressed his excitement about returning to India. “I’m thrilled to present my Looki Look project for the first time at Digital November. The enthusiasm for augmented reality during my last visit was inspiring, and I’m eager to continue the conversation with Indian audiences.”

A journey beyond the ordinary

According to Nicolas Facino, Director of Alliance Française du Bengale, the festival’s immersive experiences redefine how we perceive history and art. “From Monet’s Water Lilies to the architectural elegance of Villa Savoye, these projects breathe new life into timeless creations. Imagine experiencing the Mona Lisa beyond its glass or exploring Notre-Dame Cathedral in an entirely new dimension.”

With its mix of creativity and innovation, Novembre Numérique 2024 invites visitors to engage with art in extraordinary ways.