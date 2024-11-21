Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 unveils first lineup of speakers

The Jaipur Literature Festival is gearing up for its 18th edition. Organized by Teamwork Arts, this much-anticipated event will take place from January 30 to February 3, 2025, at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Known as a vibrant celebration of literature, the festival continues to bridge cultures and spark conversations.

This edition promises to be a feast of ideas, showcasing over 300 speakers across five venues. The sessions will spotlight a range of languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, and many more.

The first wave of speakers unveiled an exciting mix of global and Indian literary talent. Notable names include André Aciman, Claudia De Rham, Miriam Margolyes, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Stephen Greenblatt, Maithree Wickramasinghe, and Venki Ramakrishnan. Indian voices such as Manav Kaul, Anirudh Kanisetti, Prayaag Akbar, and Ashwani Kumar add depth to the roster.

Festival Co-Director Namita Gokhale expressed her excitement about the upcoming edition. “This festival has always been a hub for ideas and inspiration. The 18th edition will once again celebrate the power of literature to unite, challenge, and inspire, with an incredible lineup of authors and thinkers,” she said.

Historian and Co-Director William Dalrymple echoed these sentiments, calling the event “a carnival of literature.” He emphasized its role as a space where “cultures converge, stories inspire, and ideas thrive.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, highlighted the festival’s growing global influence. He described it as more than just a literary gathering, calling it a movement that connects cultures and drives innovation. “It’s a platform for storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide,” he said.