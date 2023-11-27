Children’s paintings showcased at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Giving a platform to budding child artists and a medium to bring forward their art work, an exhibition ‘ARTISM’ was held at the Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

Director General at Ministry of Tourism Manisha Saxena and former CAG Vinod Rai inaugurated the 12th edition of ARTISM on Sunday.

Over 155 children exhibited their artistic brilliance at the annual event, while precious art work themed on the ghats of holy city Benaras, by L R Gandhi, president of Maharaja Academy of Fine Art & Craft (MAFAC) were also on display.

The initiative is the brainchild of L R Gandhi, his wife and their daughter Amita Kaur Taluja. They teach art to children as well as adults, helping them evolve their talent, expressing their feelings, and showcasing their work in India and abroad through art shows, painting exhibits and other such events.