Maison De Bose Fashion Week, curated by renowned designer and professor Santanu Bose of the National School of Drama, took the fashion world by storm from May 17th to May 20th, 2023.

Held at the prestigious ALLIANCE FRANCAISE, French Centre on Lodi Road, New Delhi, this grand event showcased India’s top designers and models, presenting their latest breathtaking creations on the runway.

Veronique Dieu, the French Ambassador for India for the Arts, Luxury, and Gastronomy, graced the occasion with her presence.

The illustrious ethnic wear designer, Reena Naulakha, founder of the esteemed GUL brand, stole the limelight with her exquisite designer sarees.

Draped gracefully on the beautiful models who graced the ramp, these sarees were a captivating blend of traditional Indian artistry and contemporary aesthetics.

Both Veronique Dieu and Santanu Bose were effusive in their appreciation of Reena Naulakha’s creations, praising her for her dedication to preserving the ethnic art and rich culture of India through her vibrant colours and exquisite fabric choices.

The event was a huge success and was widely praised by the fashion industry and the public alike.