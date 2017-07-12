Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Tuesday filed nomination papers for the vice-presidential election.

He filed nomination in presence of top opposition leaders, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and JD(U) Sharad Yadav.

According to reports, 18 opposition parties last week named Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the Opposition's nominee for the vice-president.

"Gopalkrishna Gandhi is the opposition candidate for the vice-presidential election. We have spoken to him and he has agreed to be the opposition candidate," Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said.

Earlier Gopalkrishna Gandhi had said he is a 'citizen candidate' who is worried about the future of the country.

"I see myself as a citizen candidate, I am an independent citizen and a very ordinary person. I am not a politician. I am a citizen candidate who is worried about the future of the country," he said, adding, “I am grateful to the 18 opposition parties for having thought of me."