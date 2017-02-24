500 arrested for staging demonstration against PM Modi

Nearly 500 members of various outfits were arrested here on Friday when they attempted to stage a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to unveil a 112-foot Adiyogi face at the Isha Yoga centre.



Some black balloons were also released into the air by a section of the protesters as Modi was travelling to the venue near here by a helicopter, police said.



The protesters raised slogans against Modi for his alleged failure in protecting farmers' interests and for not taking action against the Isha Yoga for alleged encroachment of tribal land for construction of the face, police said.



During the protest held in front of a tehsildar office here, they also sought the Centre's intervene to prevent construction of check dams across river Bhavani by Kerala.



Arond 500 workers of outfits including Dravidar Kazhagam, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, TMC, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Revolutionary Youth Front, SDPI, and Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association, participated in the demonstration, police said adding all were arrested.



Police also arrested 17 workers of a fringe outfit when they attempted to stage a demonstration against Modi's visit near the airport.