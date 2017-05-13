Punjab Board has declared the PSEB Class 12 (XII) results 2017/ Senior Secondary results 2017 on the official website www.pseb.ac.in.

Candidates trying to get the PSEB board results 2017 for class 12 have to visit the Punjab School Education Board official website i.e. www.pseb.ac.in and fill the blank space with the asked information inclduing roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the results.

As per the updates, around 3 lakh candidates entered the examination hall in Punjab.

Apart from PSEB results 2017 authorities have also declared the Punjab Board exam topper list and this time Amisha Arora, RS Model Senior secondary school has topped the PSEB exam and the second position has been locked by Prabhjot Joshi, BCM Senior Secondary School - Ludhiana.

Huge number of candidates are trying to enter the official website to check their PSEB results, so some of the candidates may face technical issue in entering the website. Candidates are suggested to stay calm and try visiting the website after sometime.

