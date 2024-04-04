Gauri Gupta’s Project Mantrakala: Reviving the legacy of Japiur Jantar Mantar

Finding a lack of awareness about the scientific intricacies of Jantar Mantar, Jaipur’s 18th-century astronomical observatory, Gauri Gupta co-founded Project Mantrakala.

Her aim was to reshape the societal perception of this historical UNESCO site and explore the scientific, religious, and philosophical intersections that it represents.

With a team of 7, Gauri organized a series of seminars, conducted workshops, and guided tours to engage over 100 students, leading them to investigate Jantar Mantar’s deeper significance. Alongside these educational endeavours, Gauri promoted creativity and cultural appreciation by designing and producing “Mantrakala,” a mindfulness colouring book featuring cosmic instruments from various Jantar Mantar sites across India.

This initiative involved curating over 65 submissions, publishing the book, and selling over 100 copies, thus encouraging cultural awareness among a wide and diverse audience.

Further, Gauri also crafted a DIY kit to model the ‘Samrat Yantra’ sundial, ensuring accuracy in dimensions and ratios using 360 Fusion, an advanced design software. This hands-on approach provided enthusiasts of all ages with an interactive experience, allowing them to delve deeper into the functionality of Jantar Mantar’s timeless cosmic instruments.

Gauri also conducted a photography session to explore the traditional method of forecasting the monsoon season in India known as the Jantar Mantar Monsoon Prediction. By observing wind direction and intensity alongside celestial phenomena during Guru Purnima, she gained insights into the cultural and scientific heritage of weather prediction.

Through her multifaceted and innovative efforts, Gauri has transformed how this ancient scientific and cultural marvel is regarded, fostering a passionate understanding and educated appreciation among students and the broader community alike.