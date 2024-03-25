KZU goes forward with its convocation ceremony despite objections from state higher education department

Despite the serious objections from the state higher education department the authorities of the Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol are going forward with its upcoming convocation ceremony in which Governor C.V.Ananda Bose will participate. The annual convocation ceremony of Kazi Nazrul University in Kalla of Asansol is scheduled to be held on 27 March.

This is not the first time that there has been a clash between the chancellor (Governor) and the state government regarding organising convocations in various universities in West Bengal. In a letter from the state higher education department sent to the registrar of Kazi Nazrul University it has been directed not to organise the annual convocation ceremony as the vice chancellor is temporary and also there have been other controversies and issues with the governor.

Dr. Debashish Banerjee, vice chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, said that since the last six years no convocation ceremony in this university has been held. The students are waiting for the convocation ceremony and on the instructions of the Governor and chancellor C.V.Ananda Bose the annual convocation ceremony has been organised. Governor Bose is the chief guest of the convocation programme.

The vice chancellor, Debashish Banerjee has also been appointed by Governor C.V.Ananda Bose bypassing the state higher education department. Kazi Nazrul University, set up near the birth place of the rebel poet, Churulia near Asansol, is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She has set up the varsity at Asansol bifurcating Burdwan University