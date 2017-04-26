Chetan Bhagat’s book in DU syllabus sparks off hilarious reactions

The news of Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone making it to Delhi University’s English literature syllabus has created quite a stir in social media. Some appeared dumbstruck by the decisions and begged to know why the book was included in the syllabus.

Some were unable to figure out the reason behind Delhi University’s decision:

I fail to understand why a #DU student should read #ChetanBhagat's novel #FivePointSomeone in their syllabus. Please tell me the reason. — Disha Sharma (@disha_sharma6) April 25, 2017

@chetan_bhagat, #FivePointSomeone the words english literature and chetan bhagat being used in a same sentence is a joke in itself. — Sachin Ahuja (@ahujasachin75) April 26, 2017

Everyone is disappointed that #chetanbhagat's #FivePointSomeone will be part of DU's syllabus but no one can tell 'why not' — Nishant Saxena (@nishant9717) April 25, 2017

Some got creative over Chetan Bhagat’s writing career:

When you have @chetan_bhagat in your syllabus, there's full chance of you turning out to be half- literate #FivePointSomeone #DU. — Supreet Singh (@supr8sung) April 26, 2017

Delhi University's BA course will now be recognised as 'Half-BA' #DelhiUniversity#FivePointSomeone — Rajat Sankhla (@twisted_psyche_) April 25, 2017

Going by some tweets, putting Chetan Bhagat and J K Rowling is definitely the highest point in the former’s life.

#FivePointSomeone is to be taught along with #PhilosophersStone as literature in DU. This must be the highest point in @chetan_bhagat's life — Praveen Kumar Roy (@praveen_k_roy) April 25, 2017

Five Point Someone will be taught along with novels by famous writers like Agatha Christie and JK Rowling and would be part of the popular fiction paper in the General Elective.