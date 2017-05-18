Haryana Board BSEH HBSE class 12/Intermediate/ Senior Secondary results 2017 has been declared on the official website bseh.org.in. Some of the candidates are getting confused in terms of the official website so the candidates are advised to visit bseh.org.in not bseh.org for Haryana Board results 2017 for Class 10, Class12.

Candidates can also get their Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani for Senior Secondary examination result March 2017 at http://haryana-12th-result.indiaresults.com/hr/hbse/class-12th-exam-result-2017/query.htm.

After entering the website candidate need to enter the roll number, name to find the results

Candidates willing to check the Haryana 2017 Board exam Class 12 results have to enter the official result website and fill the blank space with the asked information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the HBSE results 2017.

Keep surfing this space to know the Haryana Board 2017 class 10, class 12 examination passing percentage, topper list.