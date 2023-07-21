Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined the need for India and Sri Lanka to work together keeping in mind each other’s security interests and sensitivities and expressed confidence that the island nation would fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil minority.

The two countries agreed to launch India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) technology in the island nation, accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, power, trade, higher education, and skill development and begin talks soon on an Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement after wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and visiting Sri lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe here this afternoon.

The two countries adopted a vision document for their economic partnership. This vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the people of both countries.

Emphasising that Sri Lanka has an important place in both India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and “SAGAR” vision, Modi said the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka were intertwined. He said that firming up of an agreement for launching the UPI payment system in Sri Lanka would result in fintech connectivity between the two countries.

He noted that the past one year has been full of challenges for the people of Sri Lanka due to the unprecedented economic crisis. Being a close friend, India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka during this crisis. He also appreciated the people of Sri Lanka for facing these challenging circumstances.

The PM said he had also discussed with President Wickremesinghe the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. ”We agree that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter. We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka,” he added.

He said President Wickremesinghe had told him about his inclusive approach. ”We hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamils…it will carry forward the process of reconstruction for equality, justice and peace…it will fulfil its commitment to implement the 13th Amendment and hold Provincial Council Elections. It will ensure a life of respect and dignity for the Tamils,” he added.

On his part, the Lankan leader said he had apprised PM Modi of the extraordinary challenges that Sri Lanka has experienced in economic, social and political terms in the past year and of the reform measures he has spearheaded on a number of fronts in overcoming these challenges. ”I have conveyed to Prime Minister Modi and to the government and the people of India a profound appreciation for the solidarity and support rendered to Sri Lanka in what was undoubtedly the most challenging period in our modern history,” he added.

He also congratulated Modi on the great strides India was making under his leadership. ”We believe that India’s growth will be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region,” he added.

According to the vision document adopted by the two leaders, their two countries will cooperate in development of ports and logistics infrastructure at Colombo, Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai with an aim to consolidate regional logistics and shipping. They will resume passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka and work towards early resumption of ferry services between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, and other mutually agreed places.

They also agreed on the resumption of flights between Jaffna and Chennai and explore connectivity between Chennai and Trincomalee, Batticaloa and other destinations in Sri Lanka. The two countries will encourage and strengthen investment and cooperation in civil aviation, including augmentation of airport infrastructure at Palaly for greater economic benefits to the people.