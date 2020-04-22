US President Donald Trump wished North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “well” on Tuesday but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader’s health amid reports he underwent surgery.

During a press briefing, Trump said, “These are reports that came out (about his illness), and we don’t know. Though I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I can only say, I wish him well, if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, then it is a very serious condition,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it’s a very serious condition”, he said.

The US president’s comments follow a flurry of questions about Kim’s health after a report Tuesday that Kim was being treated after surgery.

South Korea has played down the report, which followed mounting speculation over Kim’s absence from a key anniversary.

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim’s grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 — by far the most important date in its annual political calendar. Kim was not seen in attendance.

In a statement, a spokesman for the South’s presidential Blue House said: “We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now.”

According to a report by IANS, South Korean internet news outlet had reported that Kim has been receiving medical treatment at a villa in the resort county of Hyangsan, outside of Pyongyang, following a cardiovascular procedure.

Trump and Kim have held two summits, beginning June 2018 in Singapore, which was the first ever face-to-face meeting between leaders of the two countries.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong- Un is the Supreme leader of North Korea after he took over in 2011 when his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died.

Trump has met the North Korean leader in 2018 and 2019. Kim Jong- Un has also recently attempted at diplomacy by meeting Asian leaders to end sanctions and for security guarantees. But the talks have stalemated as the North Korean leader maintained his right to a nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agency)