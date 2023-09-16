Who is Logan Maverick Maxwell? Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman welcome their son

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife of Indian origin, Vini Raman, celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Logan Maverick Maxwell, on September 11. This marks a significant moment in the couple’s life, and let’s take a closer look at some details about their newborn.

Logan is the first child for Glenn and Vini, and the couple had previously shared their joyous pregnancy news back in May. Vini candidly expressed that the journey to parenthood had its share of challenges and pains.

The couple celebrated this momentous occasion with a baby shower, attended by their close-knit circle of friends and family. They also organized a heartwarming gender reveal ceremony, bathed in shades of blue, signifying the impending arrival of a baby boy.

To share their happiness with the world, Vini took to Instagram to announce Logan’s birth. She posted a heartwarming image of their peacefully sleeping newborn, cradled by the loving hands of his parents.

This cherished moment arrives as Glenn Maxwell prepares to represent Australia in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. This goes on to add a layer of personal joy to his professional endeavors. It’s worth noting that fellow cricketers from around the world extended their warm wishes to the couple.

Maxwell and Vini embarked on their journey together in marital bliss on March 27, 2022. Their wedding, a beautiful fusion of cultures, featured a Tamilian-style Indian ceremony in Melbourne. Vini, a dedicated pharmacist, and Glenn, known for his cricketing prowess, dated for over five years. They sealed their love with the bonds of marriage.

As Logan Maverick Maxwell enters their lives, Glenn and Vini’s enduring love story continues to unfold. They are embarking on a new chapter filled with the joys and challenges of parenthood.