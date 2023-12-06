Fresh from being a part of a record six-time winning ODI World Cup team, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for ‘being the greatest learning experience’ and hoped that a lot of Australians use the platform to fine tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US, next June.

Maxwell, who flew back home after the third T20I against India in Guwahati, after having travelled through the country for almost two months, is preparing to return to the field after a week’s break, when he leads the Melbourne Stars in Thursday’s Big Bash League (BBL) opener against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The 35-year-old, who is one of the four overseas stars retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise ahead of the upcoming December 19 auction in Dubai, said that the IPL will be the last he plays in even after he retires from other forms of cricket.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday.

“I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career — the people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with. You’re rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for,” said the Australian.

Maxwell has been an integral part of the IPL since he first signed up with the Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He went on smash all records by becoming the most expensive buy at the next auction with Mumbai Indians breaking the bank and shelling out a whopping $1 million to acquire him. He also played for the Kings XI Punjab team before finding his way to the RCB.

Maxwell has also scored his solitary Test match hundred on Indian soil in 2017, and recently cracked a match-winning double hundred at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to ensure Australia’s smooth ride into the knockouts of the World Cup.

On November 19, Australia were crowned the champions in Ahmedabad, for a record sixth time in the 50-over format. Now as the focus shifts to the T20I format, the Kangaroos are in pursuit of a second title, and replicate England’s achievement by holding the 20-over and 50-over crowns at the same time.

And in the context, Maxwell hopes there’s more Australian presence in the upcoming edition of the IPL in 2024. “Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin,” Maxwell said.

“As soon as we won this World Cup, we all talked about the refocus towards the next one. I’m hoping it’s going be a really exciting summer for the BBL, with what is just around the corner. Hopefully a little bit more importance on putting your name up in the headlines for the right reasons and trying to push for those spots,” he added.