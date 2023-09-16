Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman welcome son Logan Maverick

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman celebrated a joyous moment on September 11 as they welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Logan Maverick Maxwell. The couple shared the heartwarming news with the world through an Instagram post, where little Logan could be seen peacefully asleep, cradled by the loving hands of his parents.

This precious addition to their family is especially significant for Maxwell, who is currently gearing up to represent Australia in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, making this a moment of immense personal joy amidst his professional commitments.

Warm wishes poured in from fellow cricketers, extending their congratulations to the elated couple on this beautiful occasion. Maxwell and Vini’s love story began years ago, culminating in their marriage on March 27, 2022. Their wedding was a delightful blend of cultures, featuring a Tamilian-style Indian ceremony in Melbourne.

Vini Raman, a pharmacist by profession, and Maxwell had been inseparable for over five years before taking the sacred vows of matrimony. The arrival of their adorable son, Logan Maverick Maxwell, has further enriched their enduring love and commitment.

This heartwarming news follows a string of recent baby arrivals in the cricketing world. The Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, and his wife welcomed a baby boy, sharing their happiness with the world. They named him Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Notably, Rahul Tewatia, the star all-rounder for the Gujarat Titans, and his wife welcomed a precious baby girl, adding to the cricketing community’s growing list of new parents.

Additionally, Delhi Capitals’ star bowler, Ishant Sharma, announced the delightful news of his wife’s pregnancy, anticipating their own addition to the cricketing family soon.