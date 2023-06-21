Who is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, intends to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges related to late tax filings. In addition, he plans to admit to illegally possessing a firearm while being a drug user. While facing these charges, he has also been accused of money laundering, foreign lobbying, and other potential offenses. Here are some intriguing details about Hunter Biden.

At 53 years old, Hunter Biden is the second son of President Joe Biden and his late first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. Tragically, Neilia and Hunter’s sister lost their lives in a car accident back in 1972, but Hunter and his elder brother, Beau, survived with severe injuries. Hunter himself suffered a fractured skull and severe traumatic brain injuries. It is worth noting that Joe Biden was appointed to the US Senate while his sons were still in the hospital fighting for their lives.

Beyond his legal troubles, Hunter Biden has shown a passion for painting as a hobby. In 2021, his art dealer arranged a private viewing for him in Los Angeles, followed by an exhibition in New York. Surprisingly, his paintings were priced as high as $500,000 per piece.

In his memoir titled ‘Beautiful Things’, Biden openly discusses the trauma he experienced due to the fatal accident that claimed his mother and sister, as well as his subsequent struggles with addiction. His lifelong battle with drug and alcohol abuse is detailed in the book. Hunter believes that his addiction is rooted in the trauma from the 1972 accident. Throughout the past two decades, he has sought rehabilitation multiple times, with periods of sobriety interrupted by relapses. His addiction intensified following the death of his brother Beau.

Hunter Biden’s personal life has also been eventful. In 1993, he entered into a marriage with Kathleen Buhle, and they are the parents of three daughters named Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. However, the marriage ended in 2017 when he began dating Hallie Olivere Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau, in 2016. After their relationship ended in 2019, Biden surprisingly married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen just one week after meeting her. They now have a son.

In light of the recent controversy surrounding Hunter Biden, White House spokesperson Ian Sams has emphasized that President Joe Biden and the First Lady love their son and continue to support him as he works on rebuilding his life.