Who is Balen Shah, Kathmandu Mayor threatening to ban Hindi films over Adipurush dialogue?

The upcoming movie “Adipurush” has sparked quite a buzz in Kathmandu, the vibrant capital of Nepal. Mayor Balen Shah has taken to social media to voice his dissatisfaction with a particular dialogue in the film that refers to Sita as ‘a daughter of India.’ He threatened to ban Hindi films in Kathmandu if the dialogue is not removed from the movie within three days.

As curiosity surrounds this politician, let’s delve into what we know about him.

Known by his stage name Balen Shah and affectionately called ‘Balen daai’ by his young fans, Balendra Shah currently serves as the 15th mayor of Kathmandu. Before venturing into politics, he made a name for himself as a rapper. His appearance on the YouTube battle rap series Raw Barz in 2013 catapulted him to prominence among Nepali hip-hop enthusiasts. At the age of 33, he brings a unique blend of artistic flair and professional expertise to his role.

During his political campaign, Shah capitalized on his popularity as a rapper while emphasizing his training and experience as a structural engineer. He positioned himself as a competent professional rather than a conventional politician.

Sabina Kafle, a public health professional and poet, is Shah’s wife. They reside together with their family in Gairigaun, a neighborhood in Kathmandu. He comes from a family where he is the youngest son of Ayurvedic practitioner Ram Narayan Shah and Dhruvadevi Shah. His ancestral roots can be traced to the Ekdara Rural Municipality in Mahottari.

After completing his 10+2 education at V.S. Niketan Higher Secondary School, Balen Shah went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree (BE) in civil engineering from Himalayan Whitehouse International College. Continuing his academic pursuits, he successfully attained a master’s degree (MTech) in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) located in Karnataka, India.

In recent times, Shah has faced criticism from Kathmandu residents over his decision to prohibit street vendors from setting up stalls along the roadside. He has also been accused of attempting to displace those residing along the banks of the Bagmati River, a vulnerable community largely living below the poverty line. These controversies have generated significant backlash against the mayor.