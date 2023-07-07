What Is ‘Long Vax’? Scientists Investigate New Condition Possibly Linked to Covid Vaccination

Scientists from Harvard and Yale are conducting research on a newly identified condition referred to as ‘Long Vax.’ This condition is believed to arise as a result of Covid vaccination and manifests as a range of debilitating symptoms that can persist for months. Although experts emphasize that ‘Long Vax’ is extremely rare and relatively mild compared to severe Covid, they are investigating its potential connection to the vaccines.

Patients experiencing ‘Long Vax’ display symptoms similar to those seen in Long Covid, such as headaches, extreme fatigue, abnormal heart rate, and blood pressure fluctuations. However, some symptoms appear unique to this vaccine-induced condition, including tingling sensations, burning pain, and blood circulation issues.

While the true number of individuals affected is yet to be determined, anecdotal evidence suggests that many patients exhibit symptoms consistent with ‘Long Vax.’ Dr. Harlan Krumholz from Yale is leading a study involving approximately 2,000 people to gain a deeper understanding of this condition.

It is a controversial topic, given the life-saving benefits of Covid vaccines. Studies have shown that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of Long Covid by around a third. However, scientists acknowledge the need for an open-minded approach to investigating potential side effects, even as they remain uncomfortable speaking about ‘Long Vax’ due to concerns about its exploitation by conspiracy theorists.

Researchers speculate that ‘Long Vax’ may stem from an immune system overreaction to the Covid spike protein used by the vaccines to generate antibodies. One theory suggests that some individuals may produce a second round of antibodies that mistakenly attack healthy cells or bind to ACE2 receptors, leading to heart rate fluctuations and blood pressure issues.

Differentiating ‘Long Vax’ from Long Covid is challenging due to the timing of symptom onset. While studies provide conflicting information on the prevalence of ‘Long Vax,’ researchers like Dr. Krumholz and Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander from Harvard Medical School are seeing enough cases to warrant further investigation.

Despite the ongoing research, regulators in the US and Europe have not found any definitive links between Covid vaccines and conditions like small fiber neuropathy or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). However, scientists are increasingly discovering overlaps between these conditions and symptoms reported by individuals after vaccination.

While scientists are cautious about drawing firm conclusions without comprehensive data, they believe it is crucial to thoroughly investigate and address potential side effects to ensure the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines.