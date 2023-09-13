Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the mega India-Middle East-Europe railways and shipping corridor will benefit his country even as he took a dig at the United States for jumping on the train at the “last moment”.

Putin said that the newly announced “real big deal” India-Middle East- Europe corridor has nothing that can hinder Russian interests.

“…the additional movement of goods along this corridor is, in fact, an addition to our North-South project. We have nothing here we see something that could somehow hinder us.

“I believe that this will only benefit us. I believe that this will only help us develop logistics. Firstly, this project has been discussed for a long time, for several years,” he said.

The Russian president said that the US “boarded the train at the last moment” by joining India, Saudi Arabia and European countries to build the railways and shipping connectivity corridor.

“But for them, I don’t see much point in being in this project,” the Russian president added.

The reaction of the Russia president came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

The ambitious project is a joint effort by India, UAE, USA, Saudi Arabia and the European Union to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative. US President Joe Biden has termed the corridor as “real big deal”.

The shipping and railway connectivity corridor between India and Europe vie Middle East will allow movement of goods from India to UAE’s Fujairah Port and then to the Port of Haifa in Israel vie Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

A railway line is already functioning between Saudi Arabia and Jordan. As part of the corridor, remaining portion will be build to connect Jordan to Israel’s Haifa Port.

From Haifa Port, goods from India and other Asian countries will be shipped to Europe. Italy, Germany and France have also been actively involved in the project.