UP declares holiday on Jan 22 in view of temple fervour

With Ramotsav or the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 taking the form of a festival in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s Government has declared a public holiday on January 22 and has made an appeal to the people to celebrate the occasion like Diwali.

All the temples in the state will be decorated and religious discourses will start from from Makarsankranti and continue till the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Like Navratri and Dhanteras, people have so far booked about 22,000 vehicles for delivery on January 22 while more than 78 products, including gold and silver Ram Darbar, coins, and Ram temple-shaped rings, are available in the market. Ram Darwar clothes are reaching UP from Gujarat.

Advertisement

On the day, more than 6,500 marriages will be solemnised in the state. Overall, a market worth about Rs 10,000-crore business is expected in the state during the Ramotsav. What’s more, several pregnant women in the state have requested for caesarean section deliveries on January 22 coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reports from Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj say that the medical colleges were receiving written requests for caesarean deliveries on January 22. Some even requested that their child be born exactly at the time of the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, The Shri Ram Mandir Model is in high demand. These are made of copper, brass, silver, hardboard, and wood.

According to the Handicraft Department officials, more than 15,000 handicraftsmen and artisans alone are preparing these models. Dheeraj Shah, President of UP Readymade Manufacturers Association, said that the demand for saffron-coloured clothes is high demand along with T-shirts, caps, hoodies and shawls in which Lord Ram is been printed. The demand for Khadi kurtas and saris has increased several times.

However, the potters will be benefitted the most due to Diwali-like celebrations. Till now, around two crore earthen lamps have been sold in the state.

According to the state government-run Mati Kala Board officials, there are huge orders for earthen lamps everywhere in the state as Potters are working round the clock to fulfil the demand.

On the other hand, according to P K Gupta of the Federation of Hotel-Restaurant and Sweet House, advance orders for more than 5 lakh kg of laddus have already been received in Lucknow alone. Since flowers cannot be stored for long, booking has been done from January 19 to 22.