Turkish Airlines to require Covid vax certificate, negative test results

Turkish Airlines announced that passengers travelling on domestic routes will be required to submit a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative test result before boarding.

Bilal Eksi, CEO of the flag carrier, said in a tweet that the new arrangement will be effective from September 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

6 Eylül'den sonra iç hatlarda uygulanacak AŞI ve PCR testi uygulaması, İçişleri Bakanlığı genelgesi gereği uygulanacak olup mevcut genelge kapsamında tüm havayolları, otobüsler ve demiryolları da aynı uygulamaya tabi olacaklardır. Genelge için:https://t.co/PJcwRhV2A9 pic.twitter.com/aSdIJyCBhZ — Bilal EKŞİ (@BilalEksiTHY) August 30, 2021

The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 93 million, according to its Health Ministry.

The figure indicated that 76.8 percent of the eligible population took at least one dose of vaccine, the Ministry added.