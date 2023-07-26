Who is Mehmet Sur, MasterChef star blacklisted by Turkish Airlines?

Mehmet Sur, the renowned Turkish chef and a familiar face from the MasterChef cooking show, has found himself in hot water with Turkish Airlines. During a recent flight from Istanbul to Gaziantep, Mehmet, who was traveling in Business Class, secretly stashed away some food on the plane. This action caught the attention of the airline, and they have taken decisive action by blacklisting him.

Who is Mehmet Sur?

But who exactly is Mehmet Sur? Born in 1973 in Diyarbakır, Turkey, Mehmet is now 50 years old and spent his formative years in Istanbul. He grew up alongside his brothers and continues to reside in Istanbul.

The chef has a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, where he shares cooking videos and engages with his audience. With thousands of followers, he has become an Instagram star, admired for his culinary skills and a fun, humorous approach to serving food.

Mehmet Sur is not only a chef but also a successful restaurateur, running his own eatery named “Sirdanci Mehmet.” His culinary expertise and entertaining style have earned him popularity in Turkey and beyond, making him a beloved figure among food enthusiasts.

Having grown up in an affluent family in Istanbul, Mehmet started his career as a busboy in various hotels and restaurants in the city. Early on, he discovered his passion for cooking and honed his skills, eventually becoming a master of srdan cuisine. His dedication and talent led him to participate in the MasterChef show, where he won the hearts of many with his exceptional cooking abilities.

Mehmet Sur’s video

Recently, Mehmet caused a stir when he recorded himself relishing a traditional Turkish dish called Sheridan on the flight. Sheridan is a delectable preparation made from a small ventricle of a sheep stuffed with rice and spices.

While Mehmet probably intended to share his delight with his followers, the video had unintended consequences. Turkish Airlines, concerned about its reputation, decided to take action and placed Mehmet Sur on a strict six-month blacklist. This decision came as the airline believed his actions had a negative impact, tarnishing their image and leading to a loss of favor.

As the news of Mehmet Sur’s airline incident spreads, it remains to be seen how this chef will handle the consequences of his actions and whether he can bounce back from this setback.