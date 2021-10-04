Taliban eliminates IS-K hideout in Kabul after mosque attack

Just hours after a suicide bombing in the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul killed several people, the Taliban eliminated a hideout belonging to the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) terror group, a media report said on Monday citing sources.

According to the sources, the hideout was located in the capital’s northern suburb-Police District 17, said the Khaama Press report.

Besides destroying the hideout, the Taliban operation also led to the deaths of three people.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the mosque where Taliban authorities and civilians had gathered for the prayer/mourning ceremony of spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid’s mother, said the Khaama Press report.

There has been conflicting reports on the number of casualties, ranging from five to 10.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing which was the first in Kabul since its fall to the Taliban on August 15.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bombings staged by the militants affiliated with IS-K outfit since the takeover.

The IS-K opposes the Taliban regime.