Congress seeks Taliban rule in India by enforcing Sharia law: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vehemently criticised the Congress, SP, and BSP while addressing public gatherings in Amroha and Baghpat on Tuesday.

Yogi encouraged the residents of Amroha to cast their mandate in favour of Kanwar Singh Tanwar. In Baghpat, he urged the people to send Dr Rajkumar Sangwan to ‘Delhi’ to represent them.

Yogi stated that the Congress has included plans in its manifesto to introduce personal laws for a specific community, suggesting that such a move aims to impose Sharia law akin to Taliban rule in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in Amroha that during the Congress government, whenever a terrorist incident occurred, they would “put oil in their ears” and ignore it. “They would merely say they were watching or would watch, while terrorists continued their activities. The Samajwadi Party has crossed the limits of shamelessness. They had the audacity to withdraw cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi. However, the judiciary thwarted SP’s intentions.”

He continued, “The court sharply criticised the SP, warning that if they can withdraw cases against terrorists today, they might tomorrow shamelessly compromise the country’s security by presenting them with the Padma award. The judiciary will not permit such actions.”

Asserting that the BJP prioritises development, the CM stated, “The distance from Amroha to Delhi is just 165 km. Before 2014, it took five hours to travel this distance. The Congress failed to appreciate the importance of convenience and time. We are linking Amroha with the Ganga Expressway. Now, one can reach Delhi in just one and a half hours, Lucknow in four hours, and Prayagraj in six hours.”

The Chief Minister said that when Kalyan Singh passed away, not a single member from the SP attended his funeral. These people have insulted Kalyan Singh, he remarked.

Launching a scathing attack on the Amroha MP, the CM said, “The MP you elected doesn’t even utter ‘Bharat Maa ki Jai.’ Initially supported by the ‘elephant’ (BSP), he exploited all available resources and now seeks to exploit them with the support of ‘hand’ (Congress). It’s crucial not to vote for someone who doesn’t honor our nation.

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress has written in its manifesto that it would bring personal laws for a particular community. He asserted, “Through this move, the Congress aims to impose Sharia law, bringing a Taliban-style rule to India. This clearly indicates that the Congress and the INDI Alliance pose a threat to the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb.”

The CM accused the Congress and the INDI alliance members of betraying the country by presenting a deceitful manifesto. He said, “While they promise to eradicate poverty, they are secretly planning to seize your property, as well as the jewellery of your daughters and mothers.”

Yogi pointed out the irony of the ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan coined by Indira Gandhi being echoed by her grandson like a repetitive parrot. He remarked that when the people voted them out of power, they suddenly remembered their pledge to eradicate poverty. According to Yogi, both Congress and Samajwadi Party have a history of land grabbing and prioritising their own interests.

He criticised the Samajwadi Party for distributing tickets primarily to its own family members.

Yogi warned that casting votes for the wrong parties could lead to the resurgence of terrorism and mafia rule in the state.