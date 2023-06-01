‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ star Ravi Cabot-Conyers joins ‘Beneath the Grass’

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ star Ravi Cabot-Conyers will be seen starring in ‘Beneath the Grass’.

‘Beneath the Grass’ is a drama about the criminal justice system and marijuana incarceration rates, Variety reported. Cabot-Conyers joins Mia Maestro, Quincy Isaiah and Jeff Kober in the film, which begins production next month in New Jersey, directed by Will Bermudez and Sam Friedman. Paradigm is representing worldwide sales for the title, which launched at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Beneath the Grass” is set in 2008 and explores both the economic recession and the inequities of incarceration rates of the era. The film follows Leo, an inquisitive and sensitive Latino boy (Cabot-Conyers) who puts his single mother’s (Maestro) illegal marijuana business at risk when he befriends the new neighbors, a young white boy and his police officer grandfather (Kober).

The film’s official synopsis explains that “Leo finds himself yearning for human connection while struggling with the very real reality of racial disparity both in and out of the criminal justice system, where the ramifications are of a particular threat to his mother and her trusted friend (Isaiah).”

“Beneath the Grass” marks the directorial debuts of Bermudez and Friedman. The duo wrote the screenplay, with a story by Bermudez, Friedman.