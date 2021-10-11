Social, Political inclusion is what Afghan Women demand

On Sunday, Dozens of Afghan women activists held protests demanding social and political inclusions.

These women sought female representation in the caretaker government of the Taliban and said that they will not stop resisting until their role in the new government is clarified, Tolo News reported.

“Today, October 10, is World Women Solidarity Day with Afghan Women. And women from over 100 countries are due to protest in support of Afghan women,” a protester said.

“The Taliban repeatedly say that women have the right to education, work, and political inclusion in the government, and they should show it in practice,” another protester said.

During the protest, a former government employee also expressed frustration with the Taliban and said that the government formed by the group will collapse if women are not included in decision-making.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group’s regime.

Days ago, veteran women’s rights activist Mehbouba Siraj had also urged the international community to fully support Afghan women amid the deteriorating situation in the war-torn nation, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

