Silvio Berlusconi controversies: From scandalous statements to troubled marriage

Controversial Italian figure Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away at the age of 86, made headlines throughout his time in office. As the Prime Minister, he was known for his involvement in scandalous sex affairs and questionable decision-making.

In 2009, his wife Veronica Lario publicly expressed her anger over Berlusconi’s choice of young and inexperienced female candidates for the European Parliament elections, prompting a demand for a public apology from Berlusconi himself. This incident strained their marriage even further.

Berlusconi’s personal life was marked by additional controversies. Patrizia D’Addario, a retired actress, claimed in 2009 that she had been paid to spend time with Berlusconi. In another instance, a teenage Moroccan belly dancer named Karima El Mahroug, also known as “Ruby Rubacuori,” alleged that she had received a substantial amount of money from Berlusconi and participated in scandalous parties involving nudity and an African-style ritual called “bunga bunga.”

Furthermore, Berlusconi faced criticism for allegedly misusing state funds to support the career of an unknown Bulgarian actress named Michelle Bonev, reportedly spending a significant sum of money.

Aside from his involvement in sexual controversies, Berlusconi often made scandalous statements that garnered international attention. His claim that Italy was more tolerant than Muslim-majority countries sparked outrage worldwide. In a 2003 interview, he even controversially praised Benito Mussolini as a “benign dictator” who did not murder opponents but sent them “on holiday.”

According to journalists and critics, Berlusconi’s entry into politics was driven by personal interests, including protecting his companies from bankruptcy and avoiding legal convictions. Some praised him as an outsider who would bring efficiency to the public sector and reform the state.

Berlusconi’s extensive control over the media faced widespread criticism. Analysts, press freedom organizations, opposition leaders, and opposition party members alleged limited freedom of expression in Italy’s media landscape due to his influence.