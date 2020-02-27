The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the US spoke over the phone on Thursday regarding joint efforts for Pyongyang’s denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.

Lee Do-hoon and his US counterpart Stephen Biegun shared their assessments of the situation on the peninsula and discussed cooperation in making “substantive” progress in the peace efforts”.

In 2019, senior government officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea had met in Washington to discuss the outcome of US-North Korea working-level talks, just days after negotiations between the US and North Korea broke down in Sweden.

The North walked away from the talks and said that it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington, though the US said that the meeting involved “good discussions”.

The agreement included a set of their commitments to build new bilateral relations, make joint efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and work towards its “complete denuclearization”.

The two have held two summits so far. The first one in Singapore in 2018 resulted in a vague denuclearisation agreement which led to a few concrete results.

US President Donald Trump downplayed the Korean test in remarks to press in Washington, stating that the two countries would be meeting soon, Aljazeera reported.