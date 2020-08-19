Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded after an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the device went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ezzor.

The statement, released to the Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, said that the three servicemen were wounded in the blast and that a “senior military advisor with the rank of major general” died while being evacuated and provided with medical assistance.

In 2015, Moscow’s military intervention helped keep President Bashar al-Assad in power and started a long, bloody reconquest of territory lost to rebels in the early stages of the war.

In July, three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were wounded in Syria’s restive Idlib province when a joint military patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device.

The Caesar Act, which took effect in mid-June, punishes any country, individual or entity that does business with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Earlier, the Syrian regime and Iranian-backed groups also launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province, a designated de-escalation zone, forcing at least 13,000 more civilians to move toward Turkey’s border.

