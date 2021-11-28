Russia rejects US claim of Russian plan to invade Ukraine

Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine as “Washington fabricated”, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin has said.

The allegation was “malicious propaganda” by the US Department of State, which is aimed at pushing Kiev to escalate the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Naryshkin told a Russian TV program on Saturday.

Russia should remain calm and reinforce its defensive capability as the US is inciting the Ukrainian authorities to attack the insurgent Donbass region, he added.

Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has also denied recent reports in the West and Ukraine about a Russian plan of aggression against Ukraine, saying that “this hysteria is being boosted artificially,” Xinhua news agency reported.