Russia, Kyrgyzstan to set up joint air defence system

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Bishkek during Putin’s official visit to the Central Asian country.

Further strengthening military cooperation was discussed by the two sides and a law ratifying the agreement on the creation of a Joint Regional Air Defence System was signed on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the president’s press service, the agreement will ensure more reliable protection of the airspace of both countries, enhance security and protect national interests.

A five-hectare plot of land near Kant Air Base will be provided by Kyrgyzstan for the creation of the joint air defence system, it said. Kant Air Base is located near Bishkek and became operational in accordance with a bilateral agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in October 2003.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders during the meeting highlighted the cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the fields of energy, agriculture, interregional cooperation and the development of green economy.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Kant Air Base and the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, Japarov emphasized that they are symbols of friendship between the two countries.

“The Kyrgyz side highly values the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations,” he said.

The Russian president thanked Japarov for the warm welcome and hospitality, and highly appreciated the work done by Kyrgyzstan within the framework of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The two leaders also had a wide-ranging and in-depth exchange of views on important issues of common concern.