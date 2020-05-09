Russia on Saturday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War amid restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Large-scale celebrations have been postponed to a later date, however, many of them will be held online, so Russians will be able commemorate the day without leaving their homes, reports TASS news agency.

Addressing the nation, President Vladimir Putin said: “We will necessarily celebrate the jubilee date as usual – widely and solemnly and will do it with dignity as our duty tells us with regard to those who went through sufferings, achieved and accomplished this Victory.

“We will have both our main parade on Red Square and the Immortal Regiment people’s march.”

Putin is slated to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Gardens, Moscow.

The traditional Victory Day parade this year was supposed to be larger than usual in honour of the anniversary, but due to security reasons it was postponed to a later date after restrictions were lifted.

However, celebratory military air show will still be held this year in 47 Russian cities, involving about 600 aircraft and helicopters.

Meanwhile, Immortal Regiment’s march will be held online, said the TASS news agency report.

Everyone can upload photos of their ancestors and their war stories to the event’s website, which will be used in a video and broadcast on federal channels, screens in metro trains, online.

Firework shows will be held in 29 cities of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that events organized abroad by diplomatic missions will also be held online.